KINGSPORT — On Feb. 23, Eastman is set to host a free community screening of the movie "Till" as part of its celebration of Black History Month.The 2022 film tells the story of Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his coustins in Mississippi. It follows the emotional journey of Mamie Till-Mobley's quest for justice for her son.The showing will start at 6 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport, Tennessee.