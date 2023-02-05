Eastman logo

KINGSPORT — On Feb. 23, Eastman is set to host a free community screening of the movie “Till” as part of its celebration of Black History Month.

The 2022 film tells the story of Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his coustins in Mississippi. It follows the emotional journey of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you