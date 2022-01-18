KINGSPORT — Eastman’s recycling efforts are a focus for the company. Now that focus will expand to France.
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa announced the company’s plan to invest up to $1 billion in a material- to-material molecular recycling facility in France. According to a press release from Eastman, the facility will use the company’s polyester renewal technology to recycle up to 160,000 metric tons each year of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that is currently being incinerated.
“The plan to build the world’s largest plastics recycling facility in France is an important part of our overall circular economy strategy,” Costa said in the press release. “Today’s announcement is a key milestone towards our commitment, and we expect to achieve additional milestones in the coming months, including agreements related to securing the plastic waste that will be raw material supply, securing government incentives and the site location decision.”
The complete project will create 350 jobs and 1,500 more indirect jobs in recycling, energy and infrastructure. The project will include units to prepare mixed plastic waste for processing, a methanolysis unit to depolymerize the waste and polymer lines to create a variety of first-quality materials for specialty, packaging and textile applications, the release stated.
Eastman also plans to create an innovation center for molecular recycling.
The press release said the center will “enable France to sustain a leadership role in the circular economy.” A circular economy minimizes resource input, waste and emission production while utilizing business models and economic solutions that center around recycling and restorative efforts. According to the press release, a circular economy is the “key to addressing the global plastic waste crisis and the climate crisis.”
“Eastman’s world-scale project will allow France to position itself as a European leader in new technologies for recycling and recovering plastic waste,” said Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the French delegate minister for industry said in a released statement. “This investment is the result of the ambitious approach to industrial reconquest led by the government since 2017, which has enabled France to become the most attractive country in Europe from 2018 onward for industrial projects. With this project, which is an important step for our sovereignty, we are giving ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions in terms of ecological transition while creating sustainable jobs in manufacturing, infrastructure and energy. We look forward to developing this relationship with Eastman.”
Several global brands have also offered support for the project and its focus on aiding the plastic waste issue. The press release said leaders from the brands, including LVMH Beauty, The Estée Lauder Companies, Clarins, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal and Danone, are signing letters of intent for multi-year supply agreements from the facility.
Eastman’s investment will recycle enough plastic waste annually to fill Stade de France national football stadium 2.5 times. And with Eastman’s recycling technology and mechanism paired with France’s renewable energy sources, the release stated, materials can be produced with greenhouse gas emissions up to 80% less than traditional methods.
“France has demonstrated their commitment toward a sustainable future and Eastman has set similar, ambitious carbon and circular economy goals,” said Costa in part in a prepared statement. “The announcement has been made possible thanks to the support of President Macron, the French government and its agency Business France, who have worked with impressive urgency to enable and incentivize this large and complex project. We look forward to working together for the long term and offer necessary innovations to recycle plastic waste and protect our planet for future generations.”
Eastman is also the largest investor at this year’s “Choose France” event, which is focused on attracting foreign investment to France.
For more information on Eastman’s investment in the recycling project in France, go to eastman.com/france.