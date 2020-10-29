KINGSPORT — Eastman announced on Thursday a 10% jump in third quarter revenue and almost 60% higher adjusted earnings sequentially.
“This performance continues to demonstrate the value of having a diverse set of end markets and the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model," Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa said in a release.
"We also are continuing to aggressively manage costs, enabling us to significantly mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19. Consistent with our focus on cash generation in this environment, our teams have done an excellent job of managing inventory. As a result, we have generated the highest free cash flow for the first nine months of a year in our history and are on track to generate greater than $1 billion of free cash flow for the fourth consecutive year.”
Still, Eastman reported $2.1 billion in sales revenue for the quarter compared to $2.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Sales were down in all four major business segments compared to 2019. Earnings were also higher in the third quarter of 2019.
3Q 2020 Versus 3Q 2019
Sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower sales volume and lower selling prices. As overall economic conditions improved through the third quarter, sales volume recovered to 5% below 2019 levels. Sales volume for products serving end markets negatively impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, including transportation, building and construction, and consumer durables, increased significantly compared to second quarter 2020. Sales volume for products used in certain resilient end markets positively impacted by COVID-19, including consumables, personal care, and medical, moderated compared to a strong second quarter 2020. Lower selling prices were primarily due to lower raw material prices.
Cash Flow
In third quarter 2020, cash from operating activities was $442 million and free cash flow (cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures) was $360 million. Priorities for uses of available cash for full year 2020 include payment of the quarterly dividend and the reduction of net debt (total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents) by more than $600 million. In third quarter 2020, the company returned $90 million to stockholders through dividends. In the first nine months of 2020, net debt decreased by $363 million.
2020 Outlook
Commenting on the outlook for 2020, Costa said: "With demand having improved throughout the third quarter and into October, we entered the fourth quarter with solid momentum. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 is increasing uncertainty in the global economic outlook, further limiting visibility for the back half of the fourth quarter. As a result, we remain focused on what we can control. The application of our innovation-driven growth model is enabling us to perform better than our recovering end markets, especially for certain product lines including performance films, specialty plastics, and architectural coatings. In addition, we are on track to deliver approximately $150 million of cost savings, net of inflation, for full year 2020, of which approximately $40 million is expected in the fourth quarter. Assuming that current economic conditions continue, we expect fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS (earnings per share) to be similar to fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.42. And with our emphasis on cash in the current environment, our free cash flow through the first nine months of the year was a record and we remain on track to generate greater than $1 billion of free cash flow for the year. We expect to provide an update on our outlook prior to the end of the quarter."
Eastman stock closed up $1.49 Thursday at $81.76 per share.
Eastman is a Kingsport-based global advanced materials and specialty additives company.