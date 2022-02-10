KINGSPORT — During the day that a steam line rupture occurred at Eastman Chemical Co., the company also recorded three discharges that sent more than 2.4 million pounds of wastewater into the South Fork of the Holston River, state records show.
“No detrimental effects to fish or aquatic life were observed,” James Smith, manager for environmental operations for Eastman, wrote to the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation in an email last week. “And there are no known or anticipated acute or chronic health risks associated with this release.”
Eastman reported a “steam line rupture” at the plant in the early morning hours of Jan. 31. The blast led to a large plume of steam rising into the air and debris being thrown into nearby neighborhoods.
The company later said that asbestos had been found among the debris.
State officials, including TDEC and the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said they are looking further into the incident.
Chris Cannon, spokesman for TOSHA, said this week his agency is still waiting on additional information from Eastman.
A review of state records by the Kingsport Times News showed that Eastman has sent preliminary findings of its own investigation of the wastewater discharge to TDEC.
Plant officials sent correspondence to the agency for the Jan. 31 incident and also for a prior incident on Jan. 27 that involved a heat transfer leak.
The Jan. 31 steam line break resulted in a loss of electrical power to the plant, state records show.
In an email to state officials on Feb. 4, Smith told them that there had been three accidental discharges at the plant.
The first occurred at about 8 a.m., the second at approximately 2:15 p.m. and the third at 3:25 p.m.
Smith said users downstream were notified of all three incidents.
Those users included First Utility District of Hawkins County, Domtar, BAE, and the Morristown water treatment plant.
The first discharge was the result of a pumping station at the plant losing power.
Wastewater overflowed across the sump walls, into the storm sewer, then into the river, Smith said.
At one point, almost 20,000 gallons of wastewater per minute was being drained into the river, officials said.
The second discharge occurred at the “big sluice” at the South Fork of the Holston.
That event occurred when multiple deluge systems from several plants on Long Island restarted.
The restart overwhelmed the lift station on the island.
Plant officials notified TDEC of a third problem at about 3:25 p.m. when they noticed 40 pounds of hydraulic oil had leaked onto the river, resulting in a “visible sheen.”
State officials have not issued any response yet to the findings by Eastman.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Just days before, the plant recorded an accidental discharge of Therminol, a heat transfer fluid.
Eastman officials told the state in an email on Feb. 1 that their initial investigation concluded it happened due to corrosion under a pipe’s insulation.
Steam was seen coming from the plant during the incident.
The pipe failure led to the plant’s fire protection system being triggered, plant officials said.
Eastman’s fire department also showed up and used a water cannon to prevent the formation of a fire.
Because of the enormous amount of water, a secondary containment became overwhelmed and the Therminol overflowed, officials said.
It entered the sewer system and then the river, resulting in a sheen on the water.
Plant officials said they would replace the pipe before the equipment goes back into operation.
State records show that there have been several accidental discharges from the plant, dating back to more than two years ago.
TDEC records show that the plant had six accidental discharges from July 12, 2019, to June 25, 2021.
The incidents led to the state issuing a Notice of Violation on Nov. 22, 2021.
On Dec. 16, 2021, Eastman then sent an email to state officials saying that it had taken several steps to remedy the overflows.
“Eastman has completed all required actions identified,” the company wrote to state officials.