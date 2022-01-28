KINGSPORT — Eastman recently earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation rates workplaces on its equality and inclusion for lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Eastman received a score of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index 2022.
“As Eastman develops new products to meet today’s most pressing needs, we must inspire innovative ideas by making every team member feel valued and empowered to do their best work,” said Mark Costa, Eastman’s board chair and CEO, in a press release. “That’s why inclusion and diversity is a critical business imperative for us and essential to our long-term success. It helps us solve complex problems, seize new opportunities and positively impact all our stakeholders. Earning this recognition reflects our progress and commitment, especially in supporting our LGBTQ+ team members.”
According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation website, 1,271 companies actively participated in the CEI 2022 survey while 842 employers achieved a top score of 100 and earned the title of “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.”
Over 300 Fortune 500 employers actively participated in the 2022 CEI, the site said, while 139 companies participated for the first time. According to the release from Eastman, the company’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and “the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.”
The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria which fall
under four pillars:
• Non-discrimination policies across business entities
• Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families
• Supporting an inclusive culture
• Corporate social responsibility
The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.
Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries.