KINGSPORT — A publication that focuses on environmental and sustainability issues has selected Eastman for a Top Project of the Year award for its carbon renewal technology, a recycling innovation that can process almost any kind of waste plastic.
The Environment + Energy Leader Awards recognize projects that deliver environmental benefits or contribute to energy management. Awards were evaluated and chosen by a panel of experts in the fields of sustainability and energy management.
“With rapid advancements and a near-constant rate of change in the field, sustainability and energy professionals had to prove to our judges that they were really the best of the best this year,” said Sarah Roberts, publisher of Environment + Energy Leader, sponsor of the awards program. “With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award.”
In written comments, one judge cited Eastman for delivering a “true circular solution” and wrote: “In my opinion the Eastman carbon renewal technology project accomplished quantitative and qualitative environmental management and reached a new industry milestone.”
Carbon renewal technology (CRT) is one of two molecular recycling innovations that Eastman launched to give almost any kind of plastic infinite life. Polyester renewal technology, the other Eastman advanced recycling program, processes polyester plastic waste. Through these two technologies, Eastman gives value and use to a broad set of waste plastics that are typically discarded, and these processes also reduce the company’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Eastman recycles these plastics and reforms them into materials with certified recycled content that are indistinguishable from materials made through traditional processes. These next-generation materials, such as the recently announced Eastman Tritan Renew, help customers make sustainable choices for their products without compromising performance. Eastman certified recycled content is achieved through a mass balance allocation process certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification.
To learn more about Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies, visit www.eastman.eco.
About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards
For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzzworthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions.
About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.