KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Company is set to repurchase $500 million of the company’s common stock.
The Kingsport-based company announced in a Friday press release that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Wells Fargo, NA and Mizuho Markets Americas LLC to repurchase $500 million of Eastman’s common stock.
“This accelerated share repurchase demonstrates our confidence in our company’s market value,” said Willie McLain, Eastman’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, in the release, “and our commitment to continue delivering value to our stockholders through share repurchases.”
An ASR occurs when a public company purchases its stock shares through an investment bank. The release said Eastman expects approximately 80% of the share repurchases under the ASR agreement ($3.8 million shares) on May 9, 2022, based on the company’s closing price of $105.67 on May 5, 2022.
According to the release, ASR repurchases will fall under the remainder of the Feb. 2018 Board of Directors’ $2 billion share repurchase authorization as well as the Dec. 2021 Board $2.5 billion share repurchase authorization. The release also said Eastman will have authorization to repurchase another approximately $2.12 billion of shares after the ASR is completed.
The company expects ASR repurchases to be completed by third quarter 2022.
Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.