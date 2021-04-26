KINGSPORT — In support of continued COVID-19 relief efforts, Eastman Foundation has awarded a grant of $25,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport.
Following a tough year that impacted many after-school programs and organizations, the grant will help enable Boys & Girls Club to begin a summer enrichment program called Code in Class. The program was delayed because of the pandemic and is needed now more than ever to help kids get back on track for the coming year.
Code in Class is a story- infused, animated program that delivers complex computer science and coding curriculum to elementary-aged students in a fun and easy way. Students learn a variety of concepts that include building a computer and coding computer programs. Boys & Girls Club will launch Code in Class with two sessions this summer. The program aligns to the focus of Eastman and Eastman Foundation to support and enable science, technology, engineering, arts and math education.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to launch our new Code In Class this summer thanks to this contribution from Eastman Foundation,” said Lisa Beilharz, KBGC president and CEO. “Like most organizations, we had to put many programs and activities on hold due to COVID-19. Our students missed out on many of the summer and after-school activities they can typically expect and look forward to attending. We appreciate Eastman and Eastman Foundation for their continued support of Boys & Girls Club in our community.”
“COVID-19 caused a rapid shift to remote learning last year and impacted nearly every aspect of educational and afterschool programming,” said Willie McLain, Eastman’s chief financial officer and Eastman Foundation president. “Many families depend on afterschool programs to provide a safe place for their students to attend, and many students depend on these programs as a source for friendship, tutoring, mentoring and much more.”
One important aspect of educational and after-school programming that has become much more evident in the last year is the impact it has on a child’s mental health. The uncertainty of the pandemic, changes in daily routines, and increased isolation due to the need for social distancing and quarantines caused a tremendous deal of stress for people, including students and young children.
“We work with many young people that already struggle with stress or mental health challenges, and we’ve seen that increase since the onset of the pandemic,” said Beilharz. “When you have young people that don’t understand what’s happening or why it’s happening, and they see parents and other adults are also scared, it causes greater anxiety for these kids. For us, it’s important that when they come to the club, they get to be kids. They get to forget about what’s going on in the world and just be kids.”
“In addition to supporting the educational efforts of the Boys & Girls Club, we also want to help ensure KBCG can continue to provide kids a safe place to be themselves — a sanctuary. That’s critical for mental health,” said Paula Bulcao, executive director of Eastman Foundation. “Even though they may need to wear masks and socially distance, the club allows them to be around their peers, to grow, to learn and to have some fun.”
The donation to Boys & Girls Club is part of a commitment by Eastman Foundation to contribute $1 million toward supporting global relief efforts in 2021 as organizations continue to work through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in their communities. Eastman’s COVID grants aim to address the growing gap between the need for essential resources by the most vulnerable and underserved populations and the capacity of communities to meet those needs. Organizations receiving Eastman Foundation grants include those established to provide food, housing, child care, health and educational support increasingly needed during the pandemic.
About Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport inspires and enables all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Started in 1950 on Cumberland Street, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport has grown to annually serve over 1600 youth across the region in Sullivan, Hawkins, and Scott Counties through five locations. Programs & outreach focus on character & leadership; the arts; sports, fitness & recreation; health & life skills; education & career development. See Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport in action at www.KBGC.org, Facebook, Twitter @BGCKingsport, Instagram @BGCKingsport.
About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
About Eastman Foundation
Eastman Foundation invests in initiatives that serve and strengthen communities around the world and improve the quality of life. The Foundation focuses its resources on organizations and projects in the areas of education, environment, empowerment and economic development. Learn more about Eastman Foundation at eastmanfoundation.com.