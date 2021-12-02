KINGSPORT — The Eastman Foundation will support the Kingsport Lions Club and Appalachian Miles for Smiles to the tune of $10,000.
The foundation awarded the Lions Club with the funds to help community vision partner Appalachian Miles for Smiles purchase “state-of-the-art equipment.” A news release detailing the Eastman Foundation’s contribution said throughout 2021, AMS has provided services valued at more than $150,000 at no cost to patients. With the installation of the new equipment, the release noted, AMS can assemble up to 25 pairs of eyeglasses per day.
“The Lions Club motto is simple: ‘We serve,’ and that is exactly what the team and volunteers at Appalachian Miles for Smiles do every day,” said Wayne Garland, the Kingsport Lions Club’s immediate past president, in the release. “Knowing Eastman Foundation’s commitment to support ongoing COVID relief, I saw an opportunity for Lions Club to team up with the Foundation to make a wish list item a reality for the vision lab.”
The Kingsport Lions Club provides sight resources and services to those in the community. For years, the Lions Club has arranged annual vision testing at schools in the Kingsport and Sullivan County school systems. The Lions Club first partnered with AMS when the latter opened its vision lab in 2018. AMS provides dental and vision care at no cost to uninsured and under-insured residents of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the release said. Those services include comprehensive eye exams, free prescription glasses and referrals.
The Eastman Foundation’s donation is part of its commitment to contribute $1 million toward global relief efforts in 2021 as organizations continue to work through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in their communities, the release said. According to the release, Eastman’s COVID-19 grants “aim to address the growing gap between the need for essential resources by the most vulnerable and underserved populations and the capacity of communities to meet those needs.” Organizations receiving Eastman Foundation grants include those established to provide food, housing, childcare, health, and educational support increasingly needed during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has certainly created significant hardships for many within our communities, affecting nearly all of us in some way,” said Paula Bulcao, the Eastman Foundation director. “The work of organizations such as Appalachian Miles for Smiles has been evermore critical with the growing demands on our health care providers, and we appreciate their ongoing efforts to help ensure individuals and families in our community have access to vision and dental care. Combine their work and mission with the passion of local service organizations like the Lions Club, and there was no question Eastman Foundation wanted to help.”
The Eastman Foundation invests in initiatives that serve and strengthen communities. It also focuses its resources on organizations and projects in the areas of education, environment, empowerment and economic development.