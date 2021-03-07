By KINDEL CONKIN
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union faced 2020’s challenges with members as its top priority.
The organization approaches all levels of service with an “ECU Beside You” philosophy, and we found employees pulling together more, building stronger bonds, and supporting one another and members with a newfound strength that yielded positive results.
“Truly, many of our greatest accomplishments in 2020 are not quantifiable and will positively impact our organization for years to come,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
Price attributes the successful navigation of 2020’s ever-changing landscape to the loyalty of ECU’s 260,000 members and the leadership and teamwork of the organization’s over 930 ECU employees.
“Our staff pulled together, went above and beyond, and kept members in focus despite 2020’s distractions, and it shows. It was a tough year, but like so many others, we discovered that we are stronger together,” said Price.
ECU adjusted early in the pandemic by extending operational hours, installing plexiglass in public contact areas and making modifications for social distancing in the branches. Throughout the organization, changes and adaptations took place to serve members given the new physical constraints.
“I am so proud of the flexibility, teamwork, and overall excellence shown by our employees as we quickly adjusted our business practices to better assist members during the pandemic. When branch lobbies briefly closed, having exceptional online capabilities already in place helped us maintain a consistent and excellent level of service,” said Price.
ECU’s nationally acclaimed online banking app surpasses most of the nation’s top 100 banks and credit unions, based on user reviews tallied by Magnify Money. ECU Online and the mobile app allow members to open and manage accounts, apply for loans, deposit checks, change addresses, transfer funds and check balances.
ECU also modified daily practices to meet the needs of members, helping those suffering from job loss, lost wages and unexpected health emergencies.
And, of course, ECU’s Business Service representatives were there to help local business owners with their Paycheck Protection Program loan applications.
The key was in the culture, and ECU was prepared. Since credit unions were built for tough times, having been established across the United States just after the Great Depression, it is natural for the member-owned, financial cooperatives to put people first and help members manage real-life situations.
“While ECU staff evaluated thousands of members’ needs on a case-by-case basis working to find ways to help members make it through these challenging times, the communities we serve needed additional support, as many public services were strained due to the pandemic,” said Price.
ECU donated over $1 million to over 120 charitable and community organizations. Included in that total was the purchase of a new mobile unit for Marsh Regional Blood Center, and a $35,000 donation to the United Way Relief fund to assist feeding Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia families experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic.
To help members and communities grow, ECU continued to be a strong presence in the market, hiring many new employees and building new branches. ECU opened a new branch in Abingdon, Virginia, in March of 2020 and one in Greeneville, Tennessee, in December of 2020, and continued construction on a 34,000 square-foot branch and support center in Longview, Texas, which is set to open mid-2021.
ECU rounded out 2020 with exciting news when its volunteer board of directors approved a record-breaking $15 million Extraordinary Dividend. A reward for doing business with ECU, the total returned since 1998 reached $147 million with the payout completed in January 2021.
The possibilities for 2021 are positive as the organization continues a path of strength and stability.
“Despite the separation mandated by the pandemic, we united as an organization. We’ve improved efficiency, we’ve shown our resiliency, and we’ve supported our members and each other in very special ways. As we look to 2021 and beyond, what we’ve learned will only make us stronger,” said Price.
About Eastman Credit Union
ECU is one of the largest credit unions in the country with $6 billion in assets. ECU is a not-for-profit financial service cooperative serving 260,000 members from more than 30 locations.
Credit union members have access to more than 56,200 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the Allpoint and Presto! ATM Networks and a wide range of financial services, including free checking and free online banking.
For additional information about ECU, go online to www.ecu.org or call (800) 999-2328.