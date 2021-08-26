KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union recently donated $25,000 to the Rotary Club of Kingsport Foundation in honor of former ECU board Chairman Fielding Rolston. The Rolston Rotary Fellow designation was created to recognize local entities while also honoring Rolston, who passed away in 2019.
“Fielding’s volunteer spirit was well-known,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s president and CEO. “As an ECU board member for more than 20 years, his volunteer leadership and service were vital to the growth and transformation of the credit union. He shared that same leadership and vision with many other organizations, including the Rotary Club of Kingsport Foundation, which he spearheaded to provide financial support for local community projects. ECU’s board of directors were eager to support this memorial donation in Fielding’s honor.”
Rolston’s vision for the foundation was to provide funding and support for local organizations in need. The ECU release said the Rotary Club of Kingsport is “well-known for global and national projects.” It also said the foundation has helped the Rotary Club of Kingsport to support projects such as the Kingsport City Schools Homeless Education Program Clothes Closet, the Day Cabin at Bays Mountain Park, Borden Park picnic shelter construction, a new playground at Kennedy Elementary School, Kingsport’s Miracle Field for disabled children, and Sullivan County’s Isaiah 1:17 House for foster children in Kingsport.
“Anyone who had the opportunity to work with Fielding knew that he cared deeply about our region,” Price said. “It was evident in the way he served.”
Rolston worked for Eastman Chemical Co. for 38 years. He began as an industrial engineer and retired as a vice president in 2003. At various times, he also served on the Tennessee Board of Education, the board of trustees for Emory & Henry College, the board of directors of Barter Theatre, and the National Assessment Governing Board.