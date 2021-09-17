{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dbc60ba6-7fff-7297-2485-88ea073ce95b”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dbc60ba6-7fff-7297-2485-88ea073ce95b”}KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union looked to the future on Thursday as local officials and ECU staff broke ground at the site of its upcoming facility on the corner of Clinchfield and West Market streets.
The new downtown location will offer multiple drive-thru lanes, curbside assistance and two lanes with interactive teller machines. The latter offer a video option that provides members with teller assistance as needed. The new ECU location is set to open in the spring of 2022..{/span}{/span}
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dbc60ba6-7fff-7297-2485-88ea073ce95b”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dbc60ba6-7fff-7297-2485-88ea073ce95b”}ECU is one of the largest credit unions in the country, with $6.7 billion in assets. ECU is a not-for-profit financial service cooperative serving more than 270,000 members at 32 locations. ECU members have access to more than 56,200 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide as well as a range of financial services, including free checking and free online banking.{/span}{/span}
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dbc60ba6-7fff-7297-2485-88ea073ce95b”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-dbc60ba6-7fff-7297-2485-88ea073ce95b”}For more information, go to www.ecu.org or call (800) 999-2328.{/span}{/span}