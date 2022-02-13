KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union’s Debra Bridwell will retire after 35 years with the company.
Bridwell currently serves as ECU’s senior vice president and chief marketing and facilities officer. Her retirement will begin March 1.
“We greatly appreciate Debra’s solid leadership and vision. She has significantly influenced ECU’s success,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s president and CEO, in a press release. “Her focus on developing and cultivating ECU’s brand, from the way we serve our members, our architectural style and locations, to the messages we share, are all evident and will have a lasting impact on this organization and the communities we serve. In addition, Debra’s insight and expertise cultivated a visual representation of the core values we desired to emulate as a credit union. She’s done an excellent job and will be missed.”
Bridwell started at ECU’s senior management team in 2005.
“I count it a blessing to have spent most of my career with one of the best organizations in the region and to have had the opportunity to serve employees and members as part of its leadership team,” Bridwell said. “And while I have thoroughly enjoyed working, I am looking forward to retirement and all it holds with joy and enthusiasm.”
ECU’s current marketing director, Kevin Hill, will become the company’s vice president and chief brand officer. According to the release, Hill will oversee various departments, including facilities, marketing, corporate communication, service excellence programs and ECU Asset Management.
Hill joined ECU in 2005 and was promoted to branch manager in 2008. In 2011, he became the manager of ECU’s marketing department, and the director of marketing in 2015. Hill received his B.S. in business administration from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2003 and is a 2011 graduate of Leadership Kingsport.
Hill isn’t the only ECU team member to shift his title with the Kingsport banking company.
ECU’s Kindle Conkin has been named corporate communications manager. According to the press release, Conkin will steward ECU’s corporate communications and government relations.
She joined ECU in 2005 and currently serves as its manager and government relations and marketing specialist. Conkin received a B.A. in communication from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and an M.A. in organizational management from Tusculum University.
ECU is one of the largest credit unions in the country, with $7.12 billion in assets. The company is a not-for-profit financial service cooperative serving more than 283,000 members at more than 30 locations. ECU is headquartered in Kingsport.
