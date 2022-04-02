KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. has completed the sale of its adhesives resins business for $1 billion.
According to a press release from the Kingsport-based chemical company, East- man and some of its subsidiaries have completed the sale of its adhesives resins business to Synthomer PLC.
The sale included the hydrocarbon resins (including Eastman Impera tire resins), pure monomer resins, polyolefin polymers, rosins and dispersions, and oleochemical and fatty- acid-based resins product lines, the release stated. All of the products were part of Eastman’s Additives & Functional Products segment.
The total sale price of $1 billion was paid in cash. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial adviser and Jones Day served as legal adviser to Eastman. Eastman announced the sale in October 2021.
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products and is headquartered in Kingsport. The company employs approximately 14,500 people around the world, serving customers in more than 100 countries.
