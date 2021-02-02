KINGSPORT — The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Co. has elected Vanessa L. Allen Sutherland as a director.
Allen Sutherland is executive vice president and chief legal officer of Norfolk Southern Corp., a major transporter of industrial products. In addition to her corporate role at Norfolk Southern, Allen Sutherland has been elected to the board of Southern Company Gas, a subsidiary of Southern Company, effective Feb. 16.
“We are pleased to welcome Vanessa to Eastman’s board of directors. With more than 25 years of experience in both government and industry, Vanessa brings a deep understanding of environmental and regulatory compliance, public policy and crisis management,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO.
“I look forward to adding Vanessa’s diverse skills and perspectives to our board as we continue our transformation to a leading material innovation company.”
Before joining Norfolk Southern in 2018, Allen Sutherland, 49, was appointed by President Obama as chair and CEO of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. Prior to that, she served as a presidentially appointed chief counsel to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
Before her public service, Allen Sutherland gained extensive industry experience, having served as senior counsel for Altria Client Services, Inc. and for Phillip Morris International Inc.
Earlier in her career, she served as vice president and deputy general counsel, Digex, Inc., a subsidiary of MCI Telecommunications Corp.
Allen Sutherland received a B.A. in political science and art history from Drew University. She received her J.D. and MBA from American University.