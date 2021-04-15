KINGSPORT — A letter sent by Eastman to the Tennessee Department of Water Resources acknowledges a release of ethylene glycol into the Holston River last January.
Eastman Environmental Operations representative Neal Whitten wrote that on Jan. 4, Eastman notified the National Response Center, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Sullivan County and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation of the release.
Whitten described ethylene glycol as “not an extremely hazardous material.”
The incident, according to the letter, actually began Jan. 3 and lasted about six hours. The amount of ethylene glycol released into the river was about 4,846 pounds.
Eastman’s evaluation of the event is ongoing. “The release source was further secured to prevent a future release,” the letter noted.
Ethylene glycol is a raw material used in the manufacture of polyester fibers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ethylene glycol can harm the eyes, skin, kidneys and respiratory system.
“Ethylene glycol can cause death if swallowed,” the CDC said. “Workers may be harmed from exposure to ethylene glycol. The level of exposure depends upon the dose, duration, and work being done.”
In its operating permit with the state, Eastman describes its effluent as cooling water, ash settling basin effluent, intake water and screen backwash, cooling system agents, regeneration water, powerhouse boiler and steam condensate blowdown and solids residue, water treatment wastewater and industrial stormwater, treated process wastewater, landfill leachates and industrial stormwater intake screen backwash and industrial stormwater.
Eastman is a Kingsport-based global specialty materials company.