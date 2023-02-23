Local News Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

EAST STONE GAP — Friday’s flooding in Big Stone Gap left town workers and state health and environmental officials issuing warnings about the Powell River’s South Fork Wednesday.

Big Stone Gap Public Works Director Gary Hampton said debris washed into the town’s drainage system, and flooding damaged a sewer main near the East Stone Gap community.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you