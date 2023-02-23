EAST STONE GAP — Friday’s flooding in Big Stone Gap left town workers and state health and environmental officials issuing warnings about the Powell River’s South Fork Wednesday.
Big Stone Gap Public Works Director Gary Hampton said debris washed into the town’s drainage system, and flooding damaged a sewer main near the East Stone Gap community.
The breach, reported to the Virginia Departments of Health and of Environmental Quality around 10 a.m. Wednesday, was feeding approximately 50 gallons of sewage per minute into the Powell River. Hampton said crews completed repairs around 1:30 p.m.
VDH spokesperson Allison Phillips said testing has shown no impact from the spill on the town’s drinking water supply.
Big Stone Gap draws its water from the Big Cherry Reservoir, above the level of the Powell River.
Phillips said that VDH has issued a recreational water use advisory “out of an abundance of caution” for the public to avoid activities where a person could become submerged in the affected river area. She recommended that people avoid swimming, wading, tubing and whitewater kayaking in the East Stone Gap area.
Boating, fishing and canoeing can continue, Phillips said, as long as those activities are done with caution so people avoid immersion in the river.
“Swallowing contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, with vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever,” said Phillips. “Contact with contaminated water also can cause infections of the ears, nose, throat and skin.”
Phillips said anyone along the affected waterway should take the following precautions:
• Avoid contact with the waterbody noted above and observe advisory signage posted at access points.
• Avoid any area of the waterbody where there is water with a foul odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.
• Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.
• Seek medical care and notify your medical practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the water in that area.