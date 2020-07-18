KINGSPORT — Like any other registered voter in Tennessee, I could have opted to vote by mail for the Aug. 6 elections, which include a county general election and party primaries for federal, state and local offices on the November ballot.
I most enjoy voting in person on Election Day. I have, however, used early voting (absentee in-person) opportunities to cast my ballot. I’ve done so especially when potential long waits are predicted on Election Day.
This year, with social distancing and other safety precautions in place at polling places, some think casting one’s ballot in person might take longer than normal.
Early voting began Friday at three locations in Sullivan County. On Thursday night, I decided I would go cast an early ballot, an option to all registered voters, and I would do so on the first day of the early voting period. My theory: Get it done and ease my worries about what the days ahead might bring.
I thought I’d hit the Kingsport Civic Auditorium (traditionally the early voting site with the heaviest turnout) as early on the first day as I could, if it didn’t look crowded when I got there. I arrived about 11:45 a.m. I’m used to entering through the rear side door because polling takes place in a large room at the rear of the building on the side opposite Dobyns-Bennett High School.
There were a lot of campaign signs alongside the road and parking lot, right up to the 100-foot boundary for such items under election law. I was surprised there weren’t all that many candidates working the edge of the parking lot. There didn’t seem to be that many cars parked near the entrance — and there was no line out the door.
I thought I’d hit the jackpot, as far as getting in and out quickly.
I donned my face mask, although you can’t be forced to wear a mask to cast your ballot. I went up the ramp and through the doors, passing several signs warning not to enter if you are ill, know you’ve had contact with a COVID-19 patient, to obey six-foot social distancing, and other pandemic-related information.
What I didn’t see: a sign explaining any voter can ask for an absentee-by-mail ballot.
I entered the doors and still thought I had it made in the shade as I saw no line ahead, where the short entry hall intersects with the large hall that runs the length (or depth?) of the building, front to back.
And there I saw a masked election worker (it was Lucy Fleming), who I thought would direct me to turn left to make my way to the voting area at the end of the long hall.
I was wrong. To the right, behind Lucy, the actual line stretched clear to the front of the building (including social-distancing spaces between voters). Lucy said it was about a 25-minute wait. I asked if everyone in the hall was wearing a mask. Lucy said she’d only seen two or three voters all morning not wearing a mask, and as we both scanned the line, it looked like everyone in line had a mask on. Still, I went to my car to call my boss and see if I could take the time to wait.
Permission granted, I went back in and made my way to the end of the line. It seemed to be moving quickly. I’d brought my own pen, as suggested by the Sullivan County Election Commission, to further limit my contact with shared items. In front of me in the line was longtime family friend Len Fulkerson. Len said he’d come to vote earlier in the morning, but the line at that point stretched not just up that long hallway, but through the lobby and out the front doors onto the Civic Auditorium’s steps.
We talked, through our masks and at a six-foot distance, as the line moved ... advancing in six-foot increments marked on the floor.
From the time I got in line until I was back at Lucy The Gatekeeper’s post, about 22 minutes passed. It was my turn and I followed a sign being held up by an election worker at the first check-in point inside the voting room. I handed her my identification and she found me in the voter rolls. She confirmed my address and asked which primary I wanted, if either (you can vote only in the county general election if you want). She printed what I think used to be called a “voter application,” asked me to verify my personal information and primary chosen were correct, then sign (I used my own pen, even though plenty were available).
She and all the other workers were masked (plus some wore eye shields) and at tables behind plexiglass screens. She directed me to the next stop, where two gentlemen verified my precinct and ballot (making sure I would vote in the districts that represent my place of residence) and gave me a small slip of paper with four digits printed on it. Another masked election worker told me to pick any voting machine not in use. I went as far in the corner as I could.
I used my pen to turn the dial on the voting machine. First to enter my four-digit code, then to select candidates in each race, and then to push the button marking my choices. I left without touching anything but the two pieces of paper that had been printed to get me through the process.
In all, standing in line and voting took me roughly 30 minutes.
I spoke by telephone with Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher shortly before I entered the Civic Auditorium. He said that at that point in the day the vast majority of voters, almost all in fact, had worn face coverings.
Sullivan County voters may vote at any one of three early voting locations: the Civic Auditorium; the Election Office in Blountville; and the Slater Center in Bristol. On Election Day, voters must vote only in their assigned precinct.
Early voting continues at the three Sullivan County locations.
Dates and hours are: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. July 20-24 and 27-31; and 9 a.m. to noon on July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1 (Saturdays).
Any registered voter may request an absentee by mail ballot, due to a court ruling. To request an absentee by mail ballot, a voter must submit a request to the county election commission no later than July 30.