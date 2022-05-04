BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable’s 121-vote victory over challenger Angie Stanley, a two-term county commissioner and business owner from Colonial Heights, is the result of Venable having a strong lead in early and absentee voting.
Stanley actually garnered more votes on Election Day. But not enough to catch and surpass the 401-vote lead Venable achieved in absentee and early voting.
Venable outpaced Stanley in absentee voting by 68 votes (215 to 147) and in early voting by 333 votes (2,792 to 2,459), resulting in his 401-vote lead when early/absentee totals were released after polls closed Tuesday (3,007 to 2,606).
On Election Day, Stanley garnered 3,445 votes, a 280-vote margin over Venable’s 3,165. But again, that wasn’t enough to overcome his advantage from absentee/early voting.
Stanley carried 16 of the county’s 25 precincts, but in some cases by single-digit margins. Venable carried eight precincts, but again in some cases by small margins. Of course, 16 plus 8 equals only 24. That 25th precinct? Venable and Stanley tied 321-321 in Precinct 6B (the former North High School).
By far, Venable’s major advantage came from precincts in the Kingsport area. At Precinct 9B (Clouds Bend United Methodist Church), Venable received 230 votes to Stanley’s 129, for a net difference in his favor of 101 votes. At Precinct 10A (the former Trader’s Village on East Stone Drive), Venable tallied 352 votes to Stanley’s 205, for a net difference in his favor of 147 votes. At Precinct 11B (Kingsport Public Library), Venable received 132 votes to Stanley’s 102.
Precinct 11A voters (Kingsport Civic Auditorium) gave Venable his biggest boost over Stanley, thanks to a 225-vote difference (551 to 326 for Stanley).
Venable also carried Precincts 2B and 3A in Bristol (Holston View School and Anderson School), and Precinct 6A (Indian Springs School). Two of those, however, were by single-digit margins.
Stanley’s best showings by precincts were a 53-vote lead in 2A (Slater Center, Bristol), a 42-vote lead in 1A (Holston Valley Community Center, Bristol), a 39-vote lead in 4B and 4C (East High School, Buffalo Ruritan), and 38-vote leads in 7A and 10B (Colonial Heights Middle School and Vermont United Methodist Church in Bloomingdale).
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said his office has received questions about what “triggers” a recount, due to Venable’s margin of victory of less than 1%.
“There are no grounds for a recount in Tennessee,” Booher said.
Historically speaking, a 121-vote margin with a turnout of 12,931 voters (about 12.25% of registered active voters in the county) is not that close. In recent memory, for example, state house races have been decided at the primary level by less than 10 and less than 20 votes.
There were 105,583 active registered voters eligible to cast ballots in this election, which included the Republican Party primary and the Democratic Party primary. Of the 12,931 who voted, about 46% did so during absentee/early voting and about 54% did so on Election Day.
The Sullivan County Election Commission is scheduled to certify results of the election at noon on Friday.