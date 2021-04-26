KINGSPORT — Early voting begins on Wednesday for Kingsport’s upcoming municipal election, in which voters will choose Kingsport’s mayor, three aldermen and two members of the Kingsport Board of Education.
Early voting locations are the Kingsport Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive) and the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountvile (3258 Highway 126). Hours at both locations are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28-30, May 3-7 and May 10-13; and from 9 a.m. to noon on May 1 and May 8.
Based on turnout in city elections over the past decade, and considering the number of candidates in each race on the ballot, the number of votes needed to win could be lower than what was needed in the past for some races.
As of Monday, there were 52,121 registered voters eligible to vote in the city’s 2021 election, according to public information on file with the Sullivan County Election Commission.
To be eligible to vote in the city’s election a voter must be registered to vote and currently reside within the city of Kingsport. Property ownership within the city does not make someone who lives elsewhere eligible to vote.
Kingsport city elections take place every two years. Over the past five elections, turnout has ranged from 11% of registered voters in 2011 to a peak of 23% in 2015, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the Times News on Monday.
In this year’s election, the ballot includes three candidates for mayor, nine candidates for three alderman seats, and six candidates for two seats on the BOE.
For the city’s two most recent elections:
• In 2019, 5,828 or 18% of eligible voters cast a ballot. In a five-way race for mayor, Pat Shull won with 2,452 (42.64%) votes. In a six-way race for three alderman seats, the winners’ total votes were 3,154; 2,791; and 2,719. In a five-way race for three BOE seats, winners garnered 4,011 votes (29.4%), 2,503 votes (18.35%), and 2,349 (17.88%).
• In 2017, 3,802, or 12%, of eligible voters cast a ballot. Then-Mayor John Clark was unchallenged for reelection and received 2,449 votes. In an eight-way race for three alderman seats, Colette George led the ballot with 2,054 votes (20.5%), Betsy Cooper won a seat with 1,755 votes (17.52%), and Jennifer Adler won a seat with 1,472 votes (14.69%).
“One notable difference between 2019 and 2017 is their was no incumbent candidate for the office of mayor in 2019,” Booher said. “We have not experienced a great deal of interest in the Kingsport Municipal Election at this point. While we always encourage voters to cast a ballot in every election they are eligible to vote, historically, standalone municipal elections have the lowest rate of voter participation.”
The “standalone” is a reference to the city’s election being the only thing to draw voters to the polls this time around. It does not coincide with any other local, state or federal election.
Mayor
Mayor Pat Shull is seeking a second two-year term. He has two challengers: Brian Woliver and Michael Lathrop.
Alderman
There are three alderman seats on the ballot. Those seats currently are occupied by Jennifer Adler, Betsy Moore Cooper and Colette George.
The nine candidates for the seats are: Sara E. Buchanan, Joe Carr, Wesley Combs, Cooper, George, Bob Harshbarger, Paul W. Montgomery, J.S. Moore and Gerald Sensabaugh.
Board of Education
The two Kingsport school board seats on the ballot are those occupied by Eric Hyche and Tim Dean. The six candidates for those two seats are: Tyler Brooks, Denny Darnell, Brandon Fletcher, Hyche, Jamie Jackson and Melissa B. Woods.
Aldermen and school board candidates do not run by district in Kingsport, and city elections are not partisan.
Election Day is May 18.
“Early voting is always encouraged over voting on Election Day,” Booher said. “There are so many things that can happen that prevent a voter from casting a ballot on Election Day. We encourage voters to choose on of the fourteen days of early voting because if they cannot make it on Election Day there will not be another opportunity to vote.”
The protocols regarding COVID-19 are the same as they were in August and November 2020, Booher said.
“We cannot require, however, we do encourage all voters to properly wear a face covering when voting and practice social distancing,” Booher said.
State law directs that only individuals voting or legally assisting a voter can enter a polling place, and campaigning and soliciting votes is prohibited inside a polling location and within 100 feet of the entrance. Violation of these laws is a Class C Misdemeanor.
The only advertisement or apparel that is prohibited inside a polling location is that which pertains to a candidate on the ballot in the May 18, 2021, Kingsport Municipal Election.
For more information, including a sample ballot, and flyer for early voting, visit www.scelect.org .