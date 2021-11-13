UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.
Big Stone Gap police officer wounded in Saturday shooting
BIG STONE GAP - Federal authorities are offering $10,000 for information on who shot a Big Stone Gap police officer Saturday.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp and Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore announced the U.S. Marshals Service reward offer about five hours after Officer Michael Chandler was shot at an Orr Street residence just outside town limits.
Chandler, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, responded to a call at the 2500 block of Orr Street, where he was shot around 5 a.m. A nearby resident said her yard security camera showed ambulances and police vehicles heading to the area around 4:15 a.m.
Chandler was taken to Norton Community for life threatening injuries. Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson said Chandler was in stable condition at Norton Community Hospital around 7:45 a.m. after the incident. Slemp said Chandler was still at Norton Community around noon awaiting transport to a Tri Cities-area hospital.
Slemp joined state troopers for a brief press conference earlier, conforming only that “an active investigation” was continuing. He also declined to say how many suspects were being sought or had been identified.
Chandler was on a routine patrol when he responded to the Orr Street scene for a welfare check. Slemp said. Asked his Chandler was wearing body armor when shot, Slemp declined to discuss details of the investigation.
Slemp and Kilgore said the reward is being offered for information leading to the location and arrest of “the person” who shot Chandler. Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131 or the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3756.
Rifle-armed Wise County Sheriff’s deputies blocked traffic to Orr Street early Saturday morning, telling motorists that it was “a hot scene.” When asked if a suspect was still in the residence or loose in the area, Slemp said only that it was still an active investigation.
The incident forced Big Stone Gap officials to cancel a scheduled Veterans Day parade Saturday.
The State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Wise County Sheriff’s Department and Big Stone Gap Police Department are investigating the shooting. Geller asked anyone with information on the incident to call (276) 228-3131 or email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
