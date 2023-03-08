MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A private Southwest Virginia college is among 13 Virginia colleges receiving grants to develop career academies for students in primary through secondary grades.
Emory & Henry College, in conjunction with the Smyth County School System, will receive a $200,000 planning grant under the Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School program.
E&H’s proposal would create the Southwest Virginia Healthcare Excellence Academy Laboratory School for 10th and 12th grade students as a career academy to address healthcare professional shortages in Southwest Virginia.
Tuesday’s announcement included 13 state and private colleges, universities and community colleges, with E&H being among three private institutions in the group.
Laboratory schools, according to Tuesday’s announcement by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, are “public, nonsectarian, nonreligious school(s) established by a public institution of higher education, public higher education center, institute, authority or other eligible institution of higher education.”
The lab schools are intended to provide “innovative education programs” for students from preschool to 12th grade.
The lab school projects receiving the first 13 grants in the program include STEM, computer data technology, teacher education, dual enrollment programs and E&H’s healthcare professions program.
Youngkin said the lab school concept allows colleges and universities to partner with Virginia employers to develop programs where students graduate ready for college or to join the workforce.
“I am thrilled to see so many rich partnerships between higher education, K-12 and the private sector that reimagine and start to transform the one-size-fits-all system,” state Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said Tuesday of the lab school program.
The Virginia Department of Education is reviewing three more lab school proposals for planning grant funding along with startup grants for two other schools.
The Laboratory School program funding — $100 million provided by the General Assembly in 2022 — provided
• $5 million for planning.
• $20 million for initial start-up grants of up to $1 million to make one-time purchases necessary to launch a lab school.
• $75 million for per-pupil operating funds to support ongoing expenses for operation and maintenance of a lab school.