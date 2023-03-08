Local News Graphic

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A private Southwest Virginia college is among 13 Virginia colleges receiving grants to develop career academies for students in primary through secondary grades.

Emory & Henry College, in conjunction with the Smyth County School System, will receive a $200,000 planning grant under the Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School program.

