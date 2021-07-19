WISE — The Wise County Sheriff’s deputy injured in a stabbing-shooting incident on Saturday remains hospitalized.
Deputy Robert Robinson remained at Johnson City Medical Center on Monday after surgery for multiple knife wounds. Ballad Health spokesperson Ashley Ramey said he was in stable condition.
Facebook page Blue Line Families of Virginia identified Robinson as the deputy involved in the incident and confirmed that a GoFundMe page has been set up to cover family expenses.
“He’s recovering very well,” Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Monday, “He had several knife wounds, but he’s going to make a full recovery.”
According to information released on Monday by the Virginia State Police, Robinson was part of a search effort for two missing juveniles. The parents of a 13-year-old girl had reported her missing from their Wise residence Saturday morning, and the Sheriff’s Office later got a report of a missing white 2015 Chevrolet Equinox from the residence of a “close acquaintance” of the girl.
Family members waiting at a traffic checkpoint Saturday confirmed that the acquaintance was 16-year-old Anthony Cook of Norton.
Deputies got a report around 2:19 p.m. that a Dunbar area resident saw the Equinox along a road in the Roaring Fork area, apparently concealed with tree branches. By the time Robinson arrived at the site, the vehicle was gone.
Robinson later found the vehicle on Pine Branch Road north of the Dunbar community, according to investigators, and Cook got out. Shortly after that, Cook and Robinson fought, and Cook allegedly stabbed him before Robinson shot and killed Cook.
The girl, whose identity has not been released, stayed in the Equinox during the incident and was returned unharmed to her family.
Tracy Cooper, district administrator for the Roanoke state medical examiner’s office, confirmed Monday that the office had received Cook’s body for autopsy.
Robinson was wearing a body camera, and State Police investigators are reviewing the recording. Investigators also found a hawkbill-bladed knife at the scene.
The incident marks the second time within three months that a Wise County or Norton officer has been wounded during an encounter with suspects. Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot after stopping a Pound man near a convenience store May 7.