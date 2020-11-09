MOUNT CARMEL – Four people were hospitalized Sunday evening including two children ages 6 and 9 after an alleged DUI driver pulled a pickup out onto Highway 11-W in Mount Carmel into the path of an oncoming car.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. said all four were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday MCPD Officer Hunter Jones responded to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 11-W at the highway access near the Mount Carmel branch of the Eastman Credit Union.
It was determined that a Chevy pickup driven by Philip Dewayne Lindsey 60, 408 New Canton Road, Church Hill, was attempting to cross westbound 11-W traffic and turn east toward Kingsport.
Jones stated in his report that Lindsey pulled out onto 11-W into the path of a westbound Honda sedan that had four occupants including the two children.
The Honda reportedly struck the pickup “T-bone” style on the driver's side rear. Following that initial impact the Honda struck the guardrail where it came to rest.
Two beer cans that had been thrown from the pickup during the collision were located under the truck, Jones said.
Jones said he detected the odor of alcohol on Lindsey, who had an adult female passenger in the truck at the time of the crash.
Lindsey reportedly admitted to drinking a beer earlier in the day, and according to Jones, performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
Lindsey was arrested and charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care, and violation of the open container law. He was released from the Hawkins County Jail Monday afternoon.