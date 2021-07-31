ROGERSVILLE — Police say an intoxicated Hawkins County man struck his girlfriend with a car door when she tried to remove their 4-month-old from the vehicle during an argument in her employer’s parking lot.
Cody James Groom, 24, 142 Herbert Drive, Rogersville, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on two counts of felony reckless endangerment.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 23 when he drove to pick up his girlfriend from work.
The woman told Rogersville Police Department Officer Josh Byrd that she had told Grooms not to come because she knew he was “extremely intoxicated” throughout the day.
The girlfriend stated that when Grooms arrived at the end of her shift, she smelled alcohol and observed him to appear intoxicated.
She also stated that their 4-month-old was in the car, which prompted the girlfriend to open the door and attempt to remove the child.
“At this time Grooms became angry and reversed the vehicle from the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” Byrd said. “That caused (the girlfriend) to be struck by the open door and forced to the pavement.”
Witnesses told Byrd that as Grooms sped away, the car door closest to the child remained open until the vehicle was out of sight.
Grooms was arrested at the home the couple share. The baby was found there unharmed.
Byrd said the girlfriend suffered minor lacerations.
As of Friday, Grooms remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending a preliminary hearing set in Sessions Court for Aug. 9.