DUFFIELD — The Tempur Sealy International Inc. facility in Duffield will expand, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
The VCEDA awarded the grant to the Scott County Economic Development Authority for workforce development and training needs to support an expansion, a news release on the announcement said. The expansion is expected to create 25 new jobs within two years.
“On behalf of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, we would like to congratulate Tempur Sealy on its expansion in Scott County,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel, in the release. “Since locating in the region two decades ago, this operation has been a tremendous asset for the entire region, providing excellent employment opportunities for the citizens of Scott County and Southwest Virginia. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”
The company manufactures bedding products such as proprietary foam mattresses and pillows. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, with manufacturing facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Duffield.
The Duffield facility was the first U.S. manufacturing plant for Tempur Sealy. The company was recruited to the area about 20 years ago by the VCEDA, Scott County and the LENOWISCO planning district. Tempur Sealy employs more than 5,000 Americans, including the 300 at the Duffield facility.
The new expansion will enable the Duffield plant to increase its production and support the growth of Tempur Sealy products, the release said. The expansion is expected to be essentially complete by the end of the year and the capacity increase realized by 2022.
“We are tremendously proud of Tempur Sealy as they continue to invest and provide high-paying jobs in Scott County and the region,” said Scott County Economic Development Director John Kilgore. “We are elated to provide support, once again, to Tempur Sealy on this fourth expansion of their facility, which is the largest manufacturing plant in the VCEDA region. Thank you to the dedicated people of Tempur Sealy, the Commonwealth of Virginia, VCEDA, and TVA for continuing to support this quality manufacturing company.”
The $100,000 grant from VCEDA is funded through the VCEDA Workforce Development and Training Fund, which is derived from the Coalfield Employment Enhancement Tax Credit.
The VCEDA is an economic development organization created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1988 to enhance and diversify the region’s economy and help create jobs and market Southwest Virginia’s e-Region and its focus on electronic information technology, energy, education, emerging technologies and entrepreneurship. The organization manages funds for such projects from a percentage of the coal and natural gas severance taxes paid by coal and natural gas companies that operate in the region. That area includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties and the city of Norton.
For more information, go to www.vceda.us or www.e-Region.org.