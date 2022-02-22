GATE CITY — A Duffield man convicted of sodomy and sexual battery of a pair of siblings will serve 18 years in state prison.
Jason Wayne Gilliam, 43, was sentenced in Scott County Circuit Court Feb. 17 to 50 years with 32 suspended, according to Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore. The case stems from a 2020 case in which the victims — a brother and sister related to Gilliam — told Scott County sheriff’s investigators that Gilliam assaulted the elder sibling, then 7 years old, in 2004 and 2006.
Kilgore said investigators determined that the younger sibling was assaulted by Gilliam in 2017 and 2018 when 5 years old.
The investigation resulted in Gilliam’s conviction on charges of sodomy, object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery. After his release, Gilliam will serve five years’ supervised probation followed by 27 years’ unsupervised probation.
“The courage of the victims to come forth and disclose Mr. Gilliam’s acts to a parent, even though years later, allowed this prosecution to move forward,” said Kilgore. “These children protected more children from also becoming victims.”
Kilgore encouraged all victims of child sexual abuse to report those incidents regardless of how long ago they happened.