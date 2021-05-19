PENNINGTON GAP — A Dryden man faces drug, firearm and DUI charges after a Tuesday traffic stop by Lee County deputies.
According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, 50-year-old Mark Smith was stopped in his Jeep Cherokee between Pennington Gap and the Ben Hur community on suspicion of driving under the influence. After giving Smith sobriety tests, Parsons said, the deputies found a 36-gram bag of methamphetamine and a bag with a smaller amount of methamphetamine along with a partial Xanax pill and two unidentified capsules, digital scales, unused baggies and a 10mm Glock pistol.
Smith is being held in lieu of $5,500 bond at the Duffield Regional Jail on charges of first-offense DUID, refusal of a blood test, possession of Schedule I or II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II drugs.