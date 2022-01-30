BLOUNTVILLE — James D. Hamm Jr., convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 14 years in the fatal drunk-driving hit-and-run of Kings- port businessman Mike Locke, will have his fourth parole hearing on Feb. 15.
Debbie Locke, Mike’s widow, has known for nearly six months she’d be notified by mail when Hamm’s hearing date was set, as she has for his prior bids at early release from state prison. But it didn’t make it any easier when the letter came, this time, last week.
“My knees always buckle,” she said.
She continues to seek signatures on a petition to the parole board requesting denial of early release for Hamm.
A jury found Hamm guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision involving a fatality, and failure to exercise due care. That conviction in 2016 resulted in a 14-year prison sentence with no parole eligibility until 30% of the time had been served.
His eligibility came up in August 2017 due to “good time” credits dictated by Tennessee legislation, allowing convicts to knock portions off their sentences by working institutional jobs, taking part in prison programs and remaining discipline-free.
The Tennessee Board of Parole’s list of upcoming hearings lists Hamm’s 10 a.m. hearing as a “parole review.” He last appeared for a parole review just under six months ago, on Aug. 5.
That hearing ended when the sole parole board member participating in real time, Gary M. Faulcon, recommended a “six-month continuation” for Hamm.
Three other parole board members later agreed with Faulcon’s recommendation.
Debbie Locke and other victims’ rights advocates who attended the hearing to oppose Hamm’s early release were blindsided by the turn of events.
At the hearing, Faulcon asked Hamm to describe the events of June 23, 2014 — the day Mike Locke was struck by Hamm’s GMC Denali, knocked over a railing into a ravine and pronounced dead at the scene. Hamm said he could remember watching TV, blacked out at some point, and remembers waking up in jail.
Faulcon asked what Hamm had learned in the past seven years about what happened that day.
Hamm said he knew he’d driven to a liquor store in Colonial Heights, hit a restaurant building next door to the store twice after buying “what I went to get,” that people had tried to stop him from driving but he’d headed toward Kingsport on Fort Henry Drive, and that he was pulled from his car and arrested after he’d parked on the shoulder of an off ramp five or six miles away.
No mention of Locke.
Faulcon then read Hamm an intense description of the event, including: someone at the scene of the liquor store/restaurant incident called 911 to report a white GMC Denali with a man “as drunk as he can be” had just left the area; two minutes later 911 received the first call reporting someone had been struck; Hamm was traveling at a high rate of speed; Locke was killed; multiple callers to 911 reported Hamm’s vehicle swerving as he continued on Fort Henry Drive, onto John B. Dennis Bypass, and after he passed out behind the wheel parked on the off ramp to Memorial Boulevard.
Faulcon also asked Hamm about having been charged with DUI just four days before Locke was killed. Hamm said he’d been charged with DUI on June 19, 2014, after “clipping a car” near his own subdivision after leaving the same liquor store and had bonded out of jail.
Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Hamm’s blood alcohol content level was .24 (three times the legal limit) when he was arrested on June 19, 2014, and .37 (more than four times the legal limit) when he was arrested on June 23, 2014.
Faulcon asked Hamm to explain why his prison record indicates he tampered with a drug test in jail in August 2019. Hamm said he did not tamper with the drug test, but had a used paper towel in his hand because the trash can was full and he didn’t want to throw it on the floor like others had done.
Faulcon said prison officials reported things differently, writing that Hamm had squeezed water from a brown paper towel into the specimen bottle to alter the results.
Faulcon asked Hamm if he’d been drug-tested since that incident. Hamm said yes, that prisoners have random tests all the time, but he couldn’t remember specific dates. Faulcon said prison records show Hamm has not been tested since that incident in August 2019.
Hamm then agreed Faulcon was right.
As the hearing was about to begin, Hamm asked for a postponement, saying his family members were not there to support him because they thought they would be able to participate by telephone.
Faulcon presented documentation that Hamm’s family had been notified that participation by telephone was not available and the hearing began.
Faulcon noted he had received at least 12 letters and about 40 signatures in support of Hamm’s parole and “numerous” letters and a petition with more than 7,100 signatures opposed to his parole.
Multiple local businesses have copies of the petition for members of the public who wish to add their signature to the request that the parole board deny early release for Hamm.
They include: Mac’s Medicine Mart; Blue Ridge Properties; River Mountain Antiques; Model City Tap House; Nick’s; J.K. Collectibles; Up Against the Wall; Southern Dwellings; Town and Country; the Chamber of Commerce; Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital; Gold Rush; Attitudes Salon; Perry’s; and Hot Dog Hut locations in Colonial Heights, Church Hill and on Sullivan Street.