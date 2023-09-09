KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Aquatic Center saw hundreds of four-legged, furry visitors this weekend for their annual Drool Party.

Dogs were able to enjoy the Outdoor Water Park for the last days of the season before being closed for the winter months and in preparation for next year.


