KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Aquatic Center saw hundreds of four-legged, furry visitors this weekend for their annual Drool Party.
Dogs were able to enjoy the Outdoor Water Park for the last days of the season before being closed for the winter months and in preparation for next year.
“With us being open for Labor Day, that was our last day open to the public,” said Madison Gump, program coordinator for the Kingsport Aquatic Center. “That being said, we allow the dogs to enjoy our pool for the last time and it will be closed and then thoroughly cleaned after this event, and then we'll shut it down for the winter.”
This year marked the 10th anniversary of the event, which was newly extended to be offered over two days instead of just one.
Local dog-related businesses such as Camp Ruff-n-More, Top Level Dog Training Academy, Bark Avenue Grooming Co. and Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital set up tables under the pavilion to talk with dog owners about their pets.
“We looked at the calendar like, ‘Hey, why not give them two days; we can do it and pull it off. So why not let the dogs enjoy the pool for two days instead of just one day,’” Gump said. “Also allowing the vendors to come out, it helps the businesses around the city put their name out there and enjoy the day too.”
According to Gump, 123 dogs were preregistered to attend, but they anticipated 300 to 350 dogs to participate in the Drool Party over the course of the two days.
“I think it really just brings us all together as a community,” said Gump. “Dogs are some of our best friends, and I think it also allows the dogs to meet other dogs and let us relate to each other.”