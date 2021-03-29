SURGOINSVILLE - A Hawkins County woman who was killed Sunday afternoon when her vehicle was swept off Housewright Hollow Road into Big Creek has been identified as 61-year-old Donna Adams of Surgoinsville.
According to a report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Pierce, around 2:35 p.m. Sunday Adams was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Housewright Hollow Road when the vehicle left the left side of the roadway into Big Creek.
The vehicle was then swept away downstream under the bridge at Hickman Hollow Road and came to its final uncontrolled rest about 3/10ths of a mile down from the Hickman Hollow Road bridge near the Stanley Valley Road intersection.
Pierce stated in his report the driver was swept out of the rear passenger side window and was found partially submerged approximately 20 yards from the vehicle. It is believed that the driver had drown.
A multi-jurisdictional water rescue team recovered Adams from Big Creek around 7 p.m. Sunday evening. According to authorities, she had apparently attempted to drive through the flooded roadway.
Around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Hawkins County rescuers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the water off Housewright Hollow Road near the Stanley Valley Road intersection north of Surgoinsville.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad Lt. Corey Young the HCRS activated its multi-jurisdictional rope rescue team with members from the Goshen Valley and Carters Valley VFDs and the Hawkins and Hancock county rescue squads.
The incident remains under investigation by the THP.