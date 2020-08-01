KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man who fled the scene of a three-vehicle accident two weeks ago on Lynn Garden Drive has been identified and cited on several misdemeanor charges.
Samuel Bellamy, 39, was given a citation for driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield the right of way in connection with a wreck that occurred at the intersection of Lynn Garden Drive and Sullivan Street around 1:30 p.m. on July 17.
According to witnesses at the scene and the incident report from the Kingsport Police Department, Bellamy, who was driving a Chevrolet S-10 truck, was making a left turn onto Sullivan from Lynn Garden when he turned into the path of a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado traveling north.
Bellamy’s truck was knocked onto its top and collided with another Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped on Sullivan, waiting to pull out onto Lynn Garden heading toward Virginia.
After the crash, Bellamy was able to exit his truck and flee into some nearby woods, the KPD said.
Officers soon found Bellamy at his Tranbarger Drive apartment and took him to Holston Valley Community Hospital to be checked for minor injuries.
According to the incident report, Bellamy told police the turning arrow was flashing yellow and that he thought the coming truck was going to stop.
The female driver of one of the Silverados was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The third driver was not transported.