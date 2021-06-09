ROGERSVILLE — A Kingsport man who was the subject of a massive manhunt last year following multiple auto thefts and high speed pursuits was named in a nine-count Hawkins County grand jury indictment.
Devin Allen Ray Rose, 20, has been held in the Hawkins County Jail on $150,000 bond since being arrested April 1, 2020 while hiding under a bed at his girlfriend’s home in Church Hill.
This past June 1 the grand jury indicted Rose on charges related to a March 31 incident that occurred near Church Hill on charges including theft over $10,000, felony evading arrest, evading arrest by foot, felony reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, felony vandalism over $10,000, driving on a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Police said Rose acted with “total disregard for the lives of others” during the course of two high speed police pursuits, including one that occurred March 31, 2020 in the Hickory Hills community near Church Hill that went through yards, fences, and fields.
At the time Rose was wanted for questioning in connection with previous auto burglaries and thefts in Hawkins and Sullivan counties when the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a tip he was at his girlfriend’s residence on Hickory Hills Road.
According to an HCSO report, when deputies arrived they ordered Rose to stop, but he entered a stolen truck and “fled the scene in a reckless manner,” nearly striking two deputies who had been approaching him on foot.
Rose fled the property traveling south on Hickory Hills Road, then turned left into a driveway off Hickory Hills Road, exited the east side of the driveway and struck a fence, the HCSO report states. Rose then exited the backyard and drove through a field, where he struck another fence while re-entering Hickory Hills Road.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in a report that due to Rose driving “with complete disregard for the life and limb of the general public” deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, and both vehicles collided, causing damage to the patrol car. Rose then fled North on Hickory Hills Road, then struck another patrol car driven by a deputy, and then crashed at Bright Road before escaping on foot.
HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen estimated that 10-12 homeowners suffered property damage during the Hickory Hills pursuit.
“We have to worry about other people’s lives,” Allen told the Times News shortly after Rose’s arrest. “He was not. He drove more off-road than he did on-road.”
Rose is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
The Mount Carmel Police Department wanted Rose for questioning in connection with multiple auto burglaries. Those cases remain unsolved.
Rose was, however, also indicted in August 2020 on one count of theft over $10,000 in connection with the theft of a pickup in Mount Carmel. He is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on that charge on Oct. 1.
Other Hawkins County indictments from June 1
Amanda Nichole Wallen, 33, 217 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville: felony tampering with evidence, possession of meth with intent to deliver, theft over $1,000, simple possession of Gabapentin, and simple possession of marijuana.
Jonathan Martin McCloud, 37, 1473 Carters Valley Road, Surgoinsville: two counts of possession of a handgun by an intoxicated person, two counts of resisting arrest, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, simple possession of meth, DUI, three counts of assault on an officer, violation of the Implied Consent law, and vandalism.
Eric Aaron Byrd, 32, 714 Melinda Ferry Road, Whitesburg: violation of the sex offender registry by failing to report a second residence and violation of the sex offender registry by visiting a park.
Robert Jacob Allen, 24, 354 McNeil Circle, Mooresburg: theft over $10,000.
Christopher Joel Greer, 33, 1614 Jefferson Ave., Kingsport: two counts of burglary and two counts of theft over $1,000.
Joseph Matthew Lewis, 41, Spartanburg, S.C.: felony evading arrest, theft over $2,500, driving on a suspended license, speeding, violation of the due care law, criminal impersonation, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, evading by foot, registration violation, and red light violation.
Dennis Wayne Everhart, 52, 302 College St., Rogersville: arson.
Dustin Lynn Barrett, 37, 1124 Fairview Ave., Kingsport: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and driving on a revoked license.
Phillip Lanier Carter, 56, 164 Moreset Chapel Road, Whitesburg: aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.
Brandon Lee Holmes, 26, 1058 Roberson St., Kingsport: felony evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license third offense, felony reckless endangerment, failure to maintain lane, speeding, and three counts of red light violation.
Stephen Douglas DeWitt, 64, 122 Myers Subdivision Drive, Rogersville: DUI and speeding.
Charles Allan Lindholm III, 35, 454 N. Central Ave., Church Hill: DUI second offense, driving on a revoked license, violation of the due care law, domestic assault, and resisting arrest.