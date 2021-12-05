By MIKE STILL
KINGSPORT — The air was warm, the sun peeked through the clouds and the birds chirped as Kingsport’s Jingle & Mingle Christmas Parade rolled through town Saturday.
Hundreds of spectators lined Center Street for the floats, vehicles, and marching bands of the event, presented by the Kingsport Times News, before participants made their way back to Church Circle and the tree lighting ceremony.
With temperatures in the 60s as the parade began, Downtown Kingsport Association Executive Director Robin Cleary said conditions were perfect.
“It’s almost like a Hallmark Christmas movie,” Cleary said, “and being able to watch the parade without rain and cold is good with me.”
Much of the afternoon and early evening focused on Santa’s Workshop at Glen Bruce Park, where Santa Claus held court for many kids and a few adults in the gazebo. Children who wanted a second chance to make their case could also visit the TVA Credit Union Letters to Santa tent to write and mail a wish list.
Downtown Kingsport merchants offered the public a chance to use one shopping day before Christmas to look for presents and enjoy a fall-like afternoon.
Trees decorated by Kingsport officials, city departments and local businesses and organizations made for a friendly forest in Glen Bruce Park, while food trucks and music at nearby Church Circle offered plenty to do until the parade began.
As the parade made its way back to Church Circle, Santa dismounted the Kingsport Fire Department ladder truck for the countdown to the tree lighting with Mayor Pat Shull, Miss Kingsport Lauren Ross, Miss Sullivan County Eliza Sanders and WJHL personalities Morgan King, Tracey Edwards and Josh Smith.
As spectators held candles and cell phones, the tree lit up to applause to mark the official start of Kingsport’s Christmas season.