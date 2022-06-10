WISE — Virginia’s state budget still awaits the governor’s signature, but Wise County officials are confident they can meet the county school system’s call for more money in 2022-23.
What was supposed to be a public hearing on the budget during Thursday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting ended up being delayed two weeks because of new draft state budget numbers. County Administrator Mike Hatfield said a new school construction funds line item would give the school system about $2.6 million.
After discussions with school officials before Thursday’s meeting, Hatfield said the new construction funds can be applied to construction debt from the county’s school consolidation in 2014. That would allow the county to meet the division’s request for just over $12.9 million in local funding for an overall $77 million school budget.
Hatfield said the planned county share of the school budget would cover the necessary matches for 5% salary hikes in each of the next two fiscal years for all school employees, the statewide Virginia Preschool Initiative and funding for at-risk programs for students.
Hatfield said the latest local funding share plan compares to the state-mandated local match of $10.21 million.
While the county budget draft means good news for the school system for the next two fiscal years, Hatfield told the supervisors he advised school officials that the county will either have to see an increase in local revenues, including real estate and personal property taxes, or the school board will have to look at some program cuts.
With Thursday’s announced change in the draft county budget, Hatfield and County Attorney Karen Mullins advised the supervisors to cancel the scheduled hearing, recess the meeting until June 24 at 6 p.m. and advertise another budget public hearing for that date.
Mullins said the board could then recess the June 24 meeting until July 1 to adopt a final budget, which the board voted to do.
Supervisor Chairman J.H. Rivers said he would like to see one more budget workshop on June 15 because of comments he had received on fire and rescue funding in the draft. The board voted unanimously to meet June 15 at noon at the county administration offices to review the budget.
The board also voted 8-0 to cancel the regular July meeting.