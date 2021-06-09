ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Martin Armstrong has merged his practice at 407 Hudson Drive with Martin Dentistry, according to a news release.
“After many months of careful consideration, I have made the decision to merge my practice with Martin Dentistry. …” Armstrong said in the release. “They have the same commitment to excellent patient care that we have, and I am confident that this partnership will enhance your dental experience in many ways.”
Armstrong said he will continue to see patients full time and the practice will add Dr. Trey Lunsford to the Elizabethton office.
Armstrong also noted that technology and insurance updates are coming to the newly merged practice.
“You will see some new technology added to the practice such as digital x-rays,” Armstrong said, “and we will also be expanding our network of insurance carriers to include MetLife, United Healthcare, Cigna, and Aetna in addition to our current in-network carriers BlueCross BlueShield and Delta Dental.”
Martin Dentistry has been serving the Tri-Cities since 1980 with offices in Kingsport, Johnson City, Colonial Heights, and now Elizabethton.
For additional information, call (423) 543-6444. To learn more about Martin Dentistry, visit martindentistry.net.