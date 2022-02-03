KINGSPORT — The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade will not happen this year around MLK Day.
But it will happen.
The annual event is scheduled for Saturday after being postponed due to snow just weeks ago.
The theme for the 22nd parade is “Answer to Racism is Love of Christ.”
The parade will occur just days after the city of Kingsport proclaimed February to be Black History Month during its regularly scheduled Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday.
Alderman Paul Montgomery read the proclamation and also told the board about his own pride in Kingsport.
“It’s a privilege and a sheer pleasure for me to read today’s proclamation,” Montgomery said.
He told the board that Dr. Carter Woodson started a movement 96 years ago to recognize a Black history week. In 1976, President Gerald Ford proclaimed February as Black History Month.
Montgomery said as a “personal point of pride,” Kingsport elected its first Black alderman in 1973. That was Richard Waterson, who served 24 years.
“The majority of that he was vice mayor,” Montgomery said.
On the heels of the proclamation, the annual parade will be held at noon Saturday. Assembly time is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of East Sevier and Center streets.
Masks are required, vaccination cards will be checked, and social distancing will be enforced, organizers said.
The MLK Luncheon Drive-thru will be held outside the Douglass Community Room at V.O. Dobbins Community Center at 1 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism and the East Tennessee Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship.