The Downtown Kingsport Association will host the October Shop and Hop Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Over 30 downtown shops will be open for extended shopping hours. Various downtown boutiques, specialty shops, art galleries, salons and spas, antique shops, breweries and restaurants will participate in the event offering specials, treats and more. For details on the participating businesses, search for the Downtown Kingsport Association on Facebook or Instagram.
The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, non-profit organization designed to support the revitalization of Downtown Kingsport. To learn more about the Downtown Kingsport Association, go to www.downtownkingsport.org.