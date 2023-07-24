WISE — The UVA Wise women’s softball and men’s baseball teams are going to see less time on the road and on doing lawn care in 2024.

College officials on Monday announced a $3.8 million package to switch the softball and baseball fields from grass to artificial turf in time for the spring 2024 season for both sports.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you