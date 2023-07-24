WISE — The UVA Wise women’s softball and men’s baseball teams are going to see less time on the road and on doing lawn care in 2024.
College officials on Monday announced a $3.8 million package to switch the softball and baseball fields from grass to artificial turf in time for the spring 2024 season for both sports.
UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry led consecutive announcements at each field, calling the events a “double header” that will relieve both programs of several years of waterlogged fields and allow the teams to begin spring practice earlier without having to find drier practice sites.
Henry opened Monday’s first “game” with college Athletic Director Kendall Rainey, college Honor the Future capital campaign co-chair Rhonda Perkins and softball co-coach Karen Bitter to announce the start of the softball field overhaul.
According to project plans, the outfields on Cavalier Field softball field and Burchell “Slew” Stallard Baseball field will be resurfaced with artificial turf and new stormwater drainage systems installed. Completion is expected by early February, and Henry said the capital campaign has raised approximately half of the needed $3.8 million.
With a short-term loan in place to complete the project funding, Henry said capital campaign organizers are confident that the remaining money will be in place to cover that debt.
“For years, our softball and baseball coaches have made the case that an artificial turf would truly be a game changer for their programs and for their players,” Henry said during “game one” at the softball field, “and we heard you loud and clear, coaches.”
Rainey — a past UVA Wise softball player — recalled playing when the current field opened in 2005.
“It has served our highland Cavalier softball team well,” Rainey said of Cavalier Field, “but in the past few years significant weather challenges have forced our team to play most of our games on the road and do quite a bit of manual labor to prepare the field for home games.”
Rainey said the field project will reduce player time away from campus during softball season while providing a public highlight and a recruiting asset.
“These improvements will make a significant impact on our day-to-day life,” Bitter said. “We will get to practice outside, play more games at home and spend less time traveling and get to be in the class more.”
Bitter said the field overhaul will put UVA Wise on par with facilities at other schools in the NCAA Division II conference while helping with player recruitment. She said the field will also allow the college to host NCAA regional events along with softball camps, clinics and travel games.
“To our softball alumni who endured field maintenance and tarp pulls, thank you,” said Bitter. “And to our current Cavs, we have officially scooped and pulled our last tarp pull, ladies.”
“After hearing these remarks this morning, I can see the impact on our UVA Wise family, the coaches, players, fans, students, faculty, staff and the community,” said Perkins.
“We won’t have as many games canceled and we’ll be able to practice outside a lot more,” said Cavaliers softball shortstop and returning senior Kara Long or Lebanon, Virginia. “Even if it does rain, that won’t ruin the field. I’ll be hanging up my rain boots. I threw them in the trash.”
Henry, Associate Athletic Director Eric Lemley, baseball Coach Brandon Costa and Honor the Future co-chair Lewey Lee echoed comments from the softball field announcement.
“Drainage issues truly have plagued this area of campus,” Henry said, “making it challenging for players and opponents to play at their best.”
Henry said her conference room window has allowed her to see the good and the bad of Stallard Field’s condition in good and bad weather.
“When the weather is warm and sunny, it’s a beautiful sight,” said Henry. “When it’s raining and snowing, I can see the team members, coaches and other staff pumping water off the field and scurrying around to pull the tarp to try to keep the field as dry as possible.”
Lemley and Costa — both former Cavaliers baseball players and coaches at various times — said the field upgrade will help ease player workload from maintaining the field and from a season road schedule that has reached 20 to 25 games in recent seasons.
“When you look at where we’re at on the front of campus, when we have recruits come here and their families come in here and pull up in that entrance, it’s going to give them that wow factor.”
Costa later joked that, with the new field, he was not sure if he had been teaching lawn care.