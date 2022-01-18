RICHMOND — A former 30th Judicial Circuit Judge will chair the Virginia Parole Board after a purge of the organization by new Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Youngkin announced Chad Dotson’s appointment as Parole Board chairman as part of a series of executive orders released after Youngkin’s inauguration Saturday.
Dotson, formerly the Wise County Circuit Court judge and now dean of students at the Appalachian School of Law, joins Charlottesville attorney Tracy Banks of Charlottesville, Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, former Richmond police officer Cheryl Nici-O’Connell and Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance Legal Services Coordinator Carmen Williams of Chesterfield County.
Nici-O’Connell in 1984 was shot in the head while working security at the then-new Marriott Hotel in Richmond by a man wanted for the killing of his wife and two others and the wounding of a sheriff’s deputy.
“On Saturday, I fired the entire parole board,” Youngkin said Monday in his address to the General Assembly, “and I asked Attorney General Miyares to begin an investigation into what happened there.”
The Parole Board has been subject to a review in 2021 under former Gov. Ralph Northam over its decision to parole Vincent Martin, who was convicted of the 1979 killing of Richmond police officer Michael Connors.
Controversy over the Martin parole grew after a draft state inspector general’s report on its handling was redacted before being given to Northam and its public release.
Youngkin’s Executive Order 3 also orders the secretary of Public Safety to do a review of the Parole Board’s procedures and duties. That review, he wrote, includes board management, personnel and operations along with increasing board vote transparency and recording reasons for granting parole.
The review is due by Sept. 1.
“The violations of law and the Constitution, the unconscionable refusal to notify families, of victims about pending decisions to release murderers, were simply unacceptable,” Youngkin said. “We will not accept selective violations of our constitutional rights. … In order for our government to work for the people, we must also reform the institutions of government that fail to serve the people.”