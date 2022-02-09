ROGERSVILLE — Don Wells has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to a drunken driving charge, which caused his probation from a previous charge to be revoked.
Wells is the father of 6-year-old Summer Wells, who has been missing since June.
He appeared in court on Monday concerning his Oct. 30, 2021, arrest for drunken driving.
Wells pleaded guilty to the charge, and the state dropped all other charges related to his October arrest.
The mandatory minimum sentence for a first offense DUI is 48 hours of jail time, 88 hours of community service, one year of a revoked license and a $350 fine.
Wells received the mandatory minimum sentence for his crime, excluding the jail time.
Wells will serve up to 11 months and 29 days in jail because his DUI arrest violated his probation for a previous charge of possession of a handgun while intoxicated.
According to court documents, Wells will be eligible for probation after serving 180 days and attending at least a 28-day alcohol rehabilitation program.
According to an affidavit from Hawkins County, on Oct. 30 at approximately 10:14 p.m., Wells’ White GMC Sonoma was pulled over for a traffic stop after he attempted to turn onto the shoulder of the road.
The responding officer saw that Wells had bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol. The officer also saw a large bottle of alcohol sitting in the passenger seat.
According to the affidavit, Wells “stated he had taken a couple shots of an alcoholic beverage.”
The officer conducted a field sobriety test, which Wells failed.
After court, Wells was immediately taken to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.