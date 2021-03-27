By HANK HAYES
KINGSPORT — Domtar’s Kingsport mill has been downtown since 1916, and its conversion from fine paper to container board production will keep it here for another 100 years.
That’s what mill manager Troy Wilson is saying as the conversion is going as planned to be complete by the first quarter of 2023.
How is the conversion going?
“We’re on schedule and maybe slightly ahead,” Wilson said. “Part of the conversion that is taking place right now is the demo, preparing the site to bring in some new buildings and warehouses and making room for those.
“All the equipment for the conversion has been purchased and is on its way. In fact, some of it is already starting to arrive.”
Why is Domtar bullish on containerboard?
Wilson noted the COVID-19 pandemic has put Domtar in a position to grow its containerboard business.
“Containerboard is a growing business,” he stressed. “It grows at about 2% per year. The pandemic has just sped that up. People are working from home and ordering online. Everything comes in a box. We’re going to be 100% recycled. I see it growing further as we move along.”
The conversion is more than a $300 million investment that will keep about 150 jobs at the mill.
Once the Kingsport mill’s conversion is complete, it will have the capacity to produce and market nearly 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium each year, making it the second-largest recycled containerboard machine in North America. In addition, the mill’s central location in the Southeastern U.S. means that Domtar will be geographically positioned to be the go-to supplier for more than 60 independent boxmakers throughout our region.
Containerboard is a type of paper specifically manufactured to make corrugated packaging and is used across a variety of industries, including food products, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing and distribution.
How the conversion got going
The big economic development story of 2020 was Kingsport’s Domtar retention/conversion project, according to the NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership’s annual report.
“Our partners really stepped up on the Domtar project, particularly our state elected officials and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), Department of Transportation, and Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In fact, the state showed tremendous support for our projects all year, some for which we are still competing,” the report pointed out. “TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe and his top people flew up to visit with one client, while Governor (Bill) Lee joined the commissioner and our CEO on a phone call with another.”
As part of the mill’s conversion, Domtar and the city of Kingsport agreed to swap land parcels. Through this effort, the city will receive the 40-acre Cement Hill property, located behind Kingsport’s train station and next to the 112-acre Brickyard Park property. Domtar will receive Domtar Cloud Park and contribute $500,000 toward relocating the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park that is located there.
Wilson’s background
Wilson, who was appointed Kingsport mill manager in January following the passing of mill manager Marty Irby, got his start at a mill in Big Island, Va. He has worked at mills in Iowa, North Carolina, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.
“We are highly involved in the community. I see that as an important piece,” Wilson said. “We’re taking a great asset here in Kingsport and we’re breathing new life into it.”