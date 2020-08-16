KINGSPORT — When Domtar finishes its $300 million conversion project in 2023, the plant will look strikingly different than it does today.
City Manager Chris McCartt said last week that $25 to $40 million worth of demolition will take place on the property, and once all is said and done, “There’s a tremendous amount of stuff there that won’t be there (after construction).”
Another notable change coming to Domtar is how tractor-trailers will access the property. Before the plant went idle in April, trucks loaded with wood chips entered the plant from Industry Drive, day and night, practically every day of the week.
The conversion plan calls for a new entrance to be created at the intersection of West Center Street and Lynn Garden Drive, where the Domtar parking lot is currently located.
That site was originally Cloud Park. About 20 years ago, Kingsport leased a portion of it to Domtar for the creation of the parking lot. The remainder of Cloud Park — a shelter, basketball court and playground — still exists and is controlled by the city.
Under an agreement approved by the city last week, Domtar will receive all of Cloud Park, and in return Kingsport will get Cement Hill. Eventually, Domtar will extend its footprint into the parking lot and make it the new entrance for large trucks.
INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS
The economic development division of the Tennessee Department of Transportation has provided a draft recommendation for potential improvements meant to assist Domtar, said Mark Nagi, TDOT community relations officer.
“Those recommendations are contingent on traffic analysis and the support of the city of Kingsport,” Nagi said. “We do not anticipate the traffic analysis will be completed until at least mid to late fall 2020. We will continue to work with the city of Kingsport and the company as we work though conducting traffic counts and analysis.”
In an interview with the Times-News last week, McCartt said once the conversion is finished, the main route for trucks coming into Domtar would be to go from Interstate 26 to Stone Drive, from Stone Drive to Lynn Garden Drive, and then enter the plant at the new access point on Center Street.
“We recognize there’s a need for improvements at the off-ramp of I-26 onto Stone, the existing ramp from Stone to Lynn Garden and then the intersection of Lynn Garden and Center,” McCartt said. “Those are the three primary areas we’ll start working with (TDOT) on.”
INCREASED TRUCK TRAFFIC
Domtar announced last week it is closing its uncoated freesheet manufacturing operation at the Kingsport mill and the Ridgefields converting center, but it will enter the linerboard market with the conversion of the Kingsport paper machine.
Linerboard is a thin cardboard made for the flat facings of corrugated containerboard used in packaging.
“We’ll probably see an increase in truck traffic because of what the product is,” McCartt said.
All three roads of the envisioned truck route are state routes, and at this time the actual improvements have not been determined. Improvements could include better signalization or adjustments to the on- and off-ramps. When it comes to Lynn Garden Drive, McCartt envisions some lane adjustments, new striping and possibly some modifications to the concrete islands.
“I don’t see a need to widen Lynn Garden, at least not at this time. We’re probably just looking at lane reconfiguration to accommodate (Domtar),” McCartt said. “There will be subtle changes that result in a better flow of traffic in and out of the site.”
Expect to see improvements begin on the roads and intersections sometime in 2021.