WISE — The suspect in an April 23 domestic assault in Norton made his first Virginia court appearance in the case Tuesday.
Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, appeared via video link before a Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge for arraignment on two misdemeanor charges of assault and battery of a family member and two felony charges of malicious wounding.
Authorities have not released the identity of either victim, one of whom died.
Police began a manhunt for Roberts after finding a woman and child injured at a city residence. A Wolfe County, Kentucky, deputy arrested him on April 23 on car theft and other charges.
Roberts fought extradition to Virginia until Friday, when he was brought back to the Duffield Regional Jail.