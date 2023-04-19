WISE — Domestic assault, rape, larceny and attacks on police officers were among cases drawing indictments by a Wise County grand jury.

Bryan Edward Huston, 46, Norton was indicted Tuesday on one count each of rape and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with an alleged March 3, 2023, incident where prosecutors claimed Huston forced or intimidated a child under 18 to have sex with another person.

