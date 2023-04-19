WISE — Domestic assault, rape, larceny and attacks on police officers were among cases drawing indictments by a Wise County grand jury.
Bryan Edward Huston, 46, Norton was indicted Tuesday on one count each of rape and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with an alleged March 3, 2023, incident where prosecutors claimed Huston forced or intimidated a child under 18 to have sex with another person.
If convicted, Huston faces up to life on the rape charge and up to 12 months and/or a $2,500 fine for the delinquency count.
Romello Johnson, 26, Johnson City, was indicted on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, one misdemeanor count of assault and battery of a family member and one felony count each of malicious wounding and strangulation in connection with a Feb. 12 incident in Big Stone gap where he allegedly attacked Camari Browder and Sharde Watson.
The malicious wounding charge against Johnson carries a sentence up to 20 years and the strangulation charge up to 5 years if convicted. Each of the assault charges carries a sentence up to 12 months and a fine up to $2,500.
Hunter Adams, aka Adam Brooks Hunter, 38, no address, was indicted on two felony counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer for alleged Jan. 20 attacks on two Big Stone Gap police officers. Each count carries a minimum prison sentence of six months or up to five years on conviction.
Jason M. Odle, 44, Coeburn, faces an 18-count indictment after an alleged series of attacks on a county woman and other offenses in December 2022 and January 2023. He was indicted on:
• Felony attempted malicious wounding on Dec. 19, 2022, against Amber Greene.
• Felony entering a home to commit assault and battery against Amber Greene.
• Felony abduction by force/intimidation of Amber Greene.
• Misdemeanor assault and battery against Amber Greene.
• Two misdemeanor counts of violating protective orders.
• Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon — machete.
• 10 misdemeanor counts of obstruction/resisting without force.
• Misdemeanor obstruction/resisting with threat or force.
The wounding and entry charges carry sentences up to 20 years on conviction and the abduction charge up to 10 years. Each misdemeanor charge carries a sentence up to 12 months and/or a $2,500 fine.
Danny Bryant Jr., 46, wise, was indicted on two felony charges — grand larceny and conspiracy — for his alleged connection with a Feb. 12, 2023, theft of more than $1,000 in tools from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and tools belonging to a college employee. Each count carries a prison term up to 20 years on conviction.