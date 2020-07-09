KINGSPORT — Dollar General has announced that its store at 1429 Rock Springs Road in Kingsport is now open.
Dollar General says its stores are proud to provide local residents with a convenient location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others.
With approximately 75% of the American population living within five miles of a Dollar General, the company is committed to remaining open and having items in stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times.
The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire full- and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks. The company says it provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits, including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401(k) savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.