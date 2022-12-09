WISE — How do you measure success?
Shankar Naskar, professor of entrepreneurship at UVA Wise, pushed his students to examine that question in different ways this fall through his Principles of Entrepreneurship and Keys to Success classes.
Aligning his classes with the college’s focus on experiential learning in recent years, Naskar had students in both classes work on plans for potential business ventures.
With some overlap in the students in both classes, that practical work means applying a combination of keys to personal growth developed by motivational writers Napoleon Hill and James Clear, modern business planning principles and a look at spiritual growth and friendship in the book “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy.
To add another layer of development for his students, Naskar added an assignment for his entrepreneurship class — developing a business proposal to enter in the University of Virginia’s annual Entrepreneurship Cup competition. Three students — Cloey Bailey, Charlotte Mabry and Jack Howery III garnered first, second and third places respectively in the competition, while another, Zachary Cunningham, was recognized for developing a plan for an environmentally and economically sustainable clothing brand using bamboo-based fabrics.
“None of these students were in an entrepreneurial course before they entered the competition,” Naskar said.
Bailey, a pre-med student, and Mabry, aiming for a career in sports medicine and therapy, used their interests and requirements as members of the college’s Napoleon Hill Scholars program to develop their competition entries. Bailey’s entry centered on a miniaturized X-ray machine that paramedics and emergency medical technicians could use in the field or in an ambulance to provide better diagnostic information for doctors before arrival at the emergency room.
Mabry, using her own experience during recovery from knee surgery a few years ago, marketed the concept of subscriber-based therapy boxes with recovery supplies and educational material for patients’ recovery from various procedures. The concept could be useful especially for children going through recovery therapy, she said.
Howery said he expanded on the idea of a digital wallet system already available on smart phones and other devices to help handle the various loyalty benefits on a customer’s various gift, debit and credit cards and memberships. Based on a one-time subscriber fee, he said, the concept would make it easier for the user to sort, monitor and access those loyalty features.
All four competitors said Naskar’s approach to push them to work outside a traditional in-class environment gave them fresh ideas and experience in a real-life development setting.
Howery said another project — working with local winemaker Mountain Rose Vineyards — helped the company move toward producing a new wine this year.
Naskar nudged his Principles of Entrepreneurship class into working with community service this fall. One group partnered with community service groups Circle K, The Wesley Foundation and Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards on SAMS’ Mutual Aid in Action program — a series of free community meals combined with free packs of groceries and personal care items.
Another group, including Bailey and student athletes, organized a mental health support group of the nationwide program The Hidden Opponent to provide an outlet for student athletes to talk with others about stress and depression.
Other students worked with faculty members and the college Student Government Association to organize a community clothing drive.
A fourth group organized an effort to distribute packs of hot chocolate, socks, hard candy and personalized Christmas cards to help area nursing home residents know that people do care about them.