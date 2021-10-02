KINGSPORT — Saturday’s guests at the Kingsport Aquatic Center fell in two groups Saturday — an organized swim meet and a noisy, splashing bunch ignoring the no-diving and no-running rules and having a great time.
The Center’s eighth annual Drool Pawty saw staff and lifeguards letting more than a hundred purebreds and mixed breeds violate the normal pool etiquette as two-legged onlookers enjoyed the four-legged swimmers’ jumping, diving, swimming and chasing.
“The owners do a great job of making sure that their dogs behave,” said Center Manager Wendy Terrazzas as she and Operations Supervisor Jessie Charlton watched the weekend crowd diving for tennis balls and getting in and out of the toddler pool area.
“We do this at the end of the season before we do a deep cleaning,” said Charlton, “and we’re glad everyone’s enjoying this.
Asked about the more unusual breeds attending Saturday, Charlton said, “We had an Irish wolfhound here, and they’re pretty big.”
Randy Montgomery and his Newfoundland Smokey Bear cut a wide swath through the crowd.
“Newfoundlands are water dogs and working dogs, and they’re used for pulling in boats,” Montgomery said as Smokey looked almost dry after an afternoon swim.
Several golden retrievers swam and lounged poolside, including Bonnie and Freya owned by Dustin Dishner of Mount Carmel. The two English golden retrievers took turns diving and fetching tennis balls and toys while Dishner stood in the water.
“We’ve got a seat cover in the car, but we’ll probably still get wet on the way home,” Dishner said with a laugh.
Wendy and Pauletta Sisk brought their service dog, Pilot to his second Drool Party Saturday, And Wendy said he enjoyed Saturday’s more than last year’s event.
“When we got Pilot, we figured his previous owner had to have been Air Force to name him that,” Wendy said, smiling, as Pilot swam up to her with a tennis ball.
Two of the more active dogs at the pool were Dannie Lee’s German short-haired pointer, Shazi Fired.
Shazi and her ‘sister’ Mace , a Tennessee tree walker hound. The pair repeatedly dived into the pool to chase tennis balls and race back to jump out and repeat the process.
“The reason they’re named after weapons is my husband and I are retired law enforcement,” Lee said, watching Shazi swim and jump like a porpoise, “but these two just love to play.”
Tina Cline brought two of the smaller dogs at the party, West Highland white terriers Bella and Bro.
“We take them kayaking all the time,” Cline said as the pair walked by in their flotation jackets. “We belong to Johnson City Dog Rescue, and they told us about this event so we came.”
Rick Gabriel brought his mixed breeds Mr. Spanky and Sparkles to socialize and swim along with the big dogs.
“I’m enjoying it too, just as much as they are, and Mr. Spanky took a break in his arms.