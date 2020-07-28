CHURCH HILL — Dr. David Kirschke, the regional medical director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, suggested Tuesday that infected employees who don’t have symptoms are the most likely cause of a major COVID-19 breakout this past weekend at a Hawkins County nursing home.
On Tuesday, the Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center (CHHCRC) reported 19 residents and 13 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend.
That was part of the biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases to hit Hawkins County over a four-day period since the pandemic crisis began in March.
Between Friday and Monday in Hawkins County, 62 new cases were reported including 13 on Friday, 12 on Saturday, 24 on Sunday, and 13 on Monday.
As of Monday, the county had a total of 224 cases confirmed and probable since March; 267 positive tests; 4,351 negative tests; 155 active cases; 67 recovered; and two deaths.
Kirschke said the COVID-19 spike at the CHHCRC is the worst nursing home outbreak to hit this region.
Kirschke’s department along with the state’s Healthcare Associated Infections team responded to the facility Monday to advise staff on how to safely take care of the residents.
On Tuesday, Kirschke agreed to answer questions about COVID-19 and nursing homes, although he wouldn’t talk about the CHHCRC situation specifically.
What was your mission on Monday at the Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center?
Kirschke: “I guess I can speak in general what we do when there’s a case in a nursing home. We’ll always contact either the administrator or the director of nursing. All staff members are being tested weekly now. We do make recommendations on isolation and quarantine. Anyone (on the staff) who tests positive should be home in isolation for at least 10 days.”
Do you think the weekly testing is effective?
Kirschke: “Because we’re doing the weekly testing of all (nursing home) staff members, you do often run into a situation where they test negative one week, and then the next week they test positive. They’re all asymptomatic, but they test positive, so they would have been working for some period of time during the last week while they were positive. But we do recommend that once they are confirmed to be positive, even if they’re asymptomatic, that they be excluded.”
Multiple nursing home employees told the Times News they were informed Sunday they tested positive, but they were encouraged by the administrator to come to work if they didn’t have symptoms. They said they weren’t sent home until Monday when the health department showed up. Can you confirm that?
Kirschke: “I guess in general we don’t recommend that positive people continue to work. We would advise any nursing home of that same thing. Typically in a nursing home there’s not really visitation going on. Typically, because we have so many cases in the community, the staff can be exposed pretty easily in the community. If they’re asymptomatic, they’re going to work not knowing they’re infected. That’s one of the reasons for the weekly testing that the governor ordered, is to catch those asymptomatic staff. Any introduction into any nursing home would likely be from staff.”
Did these positive tests put the health of any residents at serious risk?
Kirschke: “As far as I know no one has had to be hospitalized, which would indicate that the symptoms are either asymptomatic or mild symptoms.”
Is this unusual for a big breakout like this in a nursing home?
Kirschke: “This is the largest one we’ve heard of in our region. Obviously we’ve heard in other places that have had a lot of really sick patients, which is one of the things we worry about, and why nursing home visitation is restricted. We are consulting with them, as well as the state Health Department, on how to safely take care of these positive residents. We just hope they stay healthy and out of the hospital. They are the higher risk group, and if there was hospitalization it wouldn’t be surprising.”
What would you say to family members of these residents about the danger of a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home?
Kirschke: “Obviously COVID is always serious in that high-risk population. I’ll just say that we’re working with the nursing home to make sure they’re doing things in the safest possible way. We do recommend any patient who deteriorates with the coronavirus is evaluated by a physician and/or sent to the hospital. As far as we know there is not anyone at that point who is in need of hospital care.”
Would you describe this situation as a lapse on the part of the nursing home to allow this to happen?
Kirschke: “With the weekly testing of workers, and most of these people being asymptomatic, the nursing home assures us they’ve been screening people — all the employees when they’re coming in. A lot of these people who have tested positive have been asymptomatic, and there’s not really any way to detect that except for this weekly testing which they have done and are now excluding those positive people from the nursing home.”
So it sneaks up on facilities if their employees don’t have any symptoms?
Kirschke: “That’s really what’s happening everywhere. We’re going to be talking about schools opening up soon. In the community we have a lot of people in workplaces, also in other healthcare (services), that don’t have symptoms. Everyone can spread coronavirus two days before they have any symptoms. One of the biggest challenges with coronavirus is that it can spread before people show symptoms and are aware they have it.”