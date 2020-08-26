KINGSPORT — While the Dobyns-Bennett High School Class of 2020 was having a belated in-person graduation ceremony on July 17, senior Natalie Bates was unable to attend.
Bates was hiking the wilderness of Wyoming.
However, the 23-day trip that included snow-covered peaks and mountain passes wasn’t just a last pleasure trip before starting college classes.
Instead, it was the start of her college career as one of 21 members of the incoming Levine Scholar program at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
The program offers a full four-year scholarship plus four summer experiences and a service grant. Another D-B graduate chosen for the program, Alex Caviness, graduated from UNCC this year.
For more information on the scholarship and program, go online to levinescholars.uncc.edu.
“I actually got a random post card in the mail,” 18-year-old Natalie said, and because the program interested her, she went online to get more information and applied for it.
Her mother, Gayle Bates, said she doesn’t believe many Northeast Tennessee students know about the program and said to her knowledge Caviness is the only other D-B graduate to have been in the program.
WHAT ABOUT COVID-19?
For the record and considering these times of a pandemic, the group, predominately from North Carolina, was flown to Wyoming by the school, wore masks and practiced social distancing for the first 14 days of the on-the-ground activities. The group also was monitored and had temperatures taken. She said none had or developed COVID-19 symptoms during the 23 days.
Bates returned to Kingsport late on Aug. 7 and will head to school in Charlotte early next month.
WHAT IS OUTDOOR LEADERSHIP?
The program of the National Outdoor Leadership School used instructors to help teach students about leadership and the outdoors.
The students, first introduced to each other on the trip, hiked every day, made camp and took leadership classes.
Hiking included going through the Wind River Peak and through various mountain passes.
In the last few days of the trip, the group split into smaller groups and traveled without instructors, putting their outdoor navigation and leadership skills to the test.
“We did not lose anyone,” Natalie quipped, “but we did get lost a few times when were traveling without our instructors.”
WHAT ARE HER PAST ACTIVITIES, FUTURE PLANS?
While at D-B, Natalie was in the Future Business Leaders of America, Beta Club, YES Club, a group that mentors elementary school students, played violin in the Symphonia and competed on the swim and track teams.
Her father is Chad Bates, and she is the oldest of five children in the family.
She said she’s been very active in the youth group at St. Dominic Catholic Church. She attended first grade at St. Dominic Catholic School and the rest of her elementary years at Lincoln Elementary. She went to Sevier Middle before going to D-B.
She said most of her community volunteering was done at D-B and through a leadership class there.
As for the future, Natalie said she plans to major in accounting with a minor in political science.
Her ultimate career goal, she said, is either to work for a private sector not-for-profit group or go on to law school and work for child advocacy after becoming an attorney.
She is to start school in Charlotte on Sept. 4 with hybrid classes, some virtual and some in person. She will be living on campus with the other Levine Scholars in Levine Hall.